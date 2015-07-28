U.S.-led coalition targets Islamic State in 32 air strikes: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 23 air strikes against Islamic State forces in Iraq and nine in Syria on Monday in the latest round of daily attacks on the militant group, the joint task force overseeing the air strikes said on Tuesday.

In Iraq, air strikes using attack, fighter-attack, bomber and drone aircraft targeted Islamic State forces near Al Qaim, Bayji, Habbaniyah, Haditha, Makhmur, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tal Afar, the statement said.

In Syria, air strikes targeted Islamic State forces near Al Hasakah and Aleppo, the task force said.