U.S., allies target Islamic State in Syria, Iraq with 14 air strikes: U.S. Military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 11 air strikes in Iraq on Tuesday against the Islamic State and also targeted the militant group with three strikes in Syria, the U.S. military said.

Strikes in Iraq were scattered throughout the country, with three hitting tactical units and destroying an armored vehicle, structure and fighting position near Ramadi, according to a statement released by the Joint Coalition Task Force on Wednesday.

Two of the strikes in Syria were near Al Hasakah, hitting an Islamic State tactical unit and destroying two fighting positions, the statement said.