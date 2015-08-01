U.S., allies target Islamic State with 30 air strikes in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies launched 19 air strikes in Iraq and 11 in Syria on Friday in the coalition campaign against Islamic State militants, the U.S. military said on Saturday.

The strikes in Iraq included six near Mosul, four near Ramadi and three near Sinjar, destroying staging areas, fighting positions, tactical units and other Islamic State targets, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

The strikes in Syria were concentrated in northern areas where Islamic State is fighting for a foothold, including near Hasaka, Aleppo, Kobani and Deir al-Zor, it said.