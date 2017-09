WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies carried out 18 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and six in Syria on Saturday, the U.S. military said on Sunday.

Eighteen strikes in Iraq hit militant targets near seven different cities, including four each near Mosul and Ramadi, it said in a statement.

Six air raids were conducted in Syria, including four near the town of Kobani on the border with Turkey, the statement added.