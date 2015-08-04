FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-led coalition targets Islamic State with more air strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq with 19 more air strikes against the group on Monday, the task force leading the operations said.

In Iraq, 16 air strikes hit nine units of militant fighters as well as various fighting positions, checkpoints and other targets, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Tuesday. Three air strikes in Syria hit three fighting units and four fighting positions, it added.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom

