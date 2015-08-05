Islamic State targeted in 29 air strikes by U.S.-led coalition: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 29 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, the Command Joint Task Force said.

Twenty two of the attacks were near eight Iraqi cities with the greatest concentrations near Mosul and Sinjar, the task force said in a statement on Wednesday. Tactical units, fighting positions, bunkers, vehicles and weapons belonging to the militant group were hit, it added.

In Syria, five strikes near Al Hasaka and two near Ar Raqqa hit tactical units, units and buildings, the statement said.