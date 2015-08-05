FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State targeted in 29 air strikes by U.S.-led coalition: statement
#World News
August 5, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State targeted in 29 air strikes by U.S.-led coalition: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 29 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, the Command Joint Task Force said.

Twenty two of the attacks were near eight Iraqi cities with the greatest concentrations near Mosul and Sinjar, the task force said in a statement on Wednesday. Tactical units, fighting positions, bunkers, vehicles and weapons belonging to the militant group were hit, it added.

In Syria, five strikes near Al Hasaka and two near Ar Raqqa hit tactical units, units and buildings, the statement said.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
