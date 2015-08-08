FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State targeted in 19 strikes by U.S.-led coalition: statement
#World News
August 8, 2015 / 3:28 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State targeted in 19 strikes by U.S.-led coalition: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition conducted 19 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq on Friday, the Command Joint Task Force said on Saturday.

The greatest concentration of attacks was near the Syrian city of Hasaka, where nine fighting positions, three bunkers, a weapons cache and other targets were destroyed, the task force said in a statement. Tactical units also were hit. Islamic State assets near Aleppo, Raqqa and Deir al-Zor also were struck.

In Iraq, 10 air strikes near eight cities hit tactical units, vehicles, weapons facilities and fighting positions.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Alison Williams

