U.S., allies target militants in 23 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S.
#World News
August 9, 2015 / 3:09 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies target militants in 23 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces conducted 16 air strikes in Iraq and seven in Syria on Saturday against Islamic State targets, the U.S. military said.

In Iraq, five air strikes near Mosul, three near Ramadi and three near Sinjar aimed to beat back the militants, destroying excavators, tactical units, buildings and weapons, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Sunday in a statement. Other strikes were located near Kirkuk, Falluja, Tal Afar, Makhmur and Kabbaniyah, it said.

The air strikes in Syria were concentrated around Hasaka, Aleppo and Kobani, where they struck a bunker, a tank, anti-aircraft artillery pieces and tactical units, it said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
