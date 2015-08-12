FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 19 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S. military
#World News
August 12, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 19 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State forces in Syria with nine air strikes on Tuesday, and also conducted 10 strikes against the militant group in Iraq, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

In Syria the coalition forces primarily attacked Islamic State targets near Al Hasakah, with five strikes hitting tactical units and destroying fighting positions, bunkers and a structure, the Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement. The forces also conducted three air strikes near Aleppo and hit a bridge near Dayr Az Zawr.

Air strikes in Iraq were spread throughout the country. Near Ramadi, three strikes hit tactical units and destroyed an improvised explosive device, the statement said. Forces also pursued Islamic State targets near Al Huwayjah, Bayji, Makhmur, Sinjar and Tal Afar.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
