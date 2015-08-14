FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies hit Islamic State with 23 air strikes in Iraq: U.S.
#World News
August 14, 2015 / 5:48 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies hit Islamic State with 23 air strikes in Iraq: U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S.-led coalition conducted 23 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq on Thursday, concentrating on targets near Ramadi to surround and then retake the city, according to a military statement on Friday.

The six strikes near the Anbar capital Ramadi hit Islamic State tactical units and a fighting position, and also destroyed buildings, improvised explosive devices, vehicles and a recoilless rifle, the Combined Joint Task Force said.

Col. Mike Indovina, a spokesman for the coalition, said in the statement that the strikes would help Iraq’s forces advance to the point where they could encircle Ramadi.

The provincial capital fell to Islamic State in May.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Toni Reinhold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
