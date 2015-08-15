U.S., allies hit Islamic State militants in Iraq with 15 air strikes: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces continued to bombard the Islamic State in Iraq on Friday, targeting the militant group with 15 air strikes, according to a statement released by the military on Saturday.

The strikes were concentrated near Ramadi with coalition forces launching five as part of an attempt to clear the way for the Iraqi army to recapture the city that fell to the Islamic State in May. The strikes hit tactical units and also destroyed four Islamic State buildings, a weapons cache, vehicles and improvised explosive devices, the Coalition Joint Task Force said.

Forces also conducted five air strikes in Syria and destroyed excavators, a bulldozer, fighting positions and a machine gun with three strikes near Al Hasakah.