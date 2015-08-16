FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., allies conduct 22 air strikes against Islamic State - U.S. military
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 16, 2015 / 6:33 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 22 air strikes against Islamic State - U.S. military

A Turkish soldier stands guard at the Turkish-Syrian border in Karkamis, bordering with the Islamic State-held Syrian town of Jarablus, in Gaziantep province, Turkey, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies have conducted 22 air strikes against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in the past 24 hours, the U.S. military said on Sunday.

In Syria, three strikes near Hasaka in northeast Syria hit a tactical unit and destroyed Islamic State fighting positions, bunkers, and excavators. One strike near Aleppo hit an Islamic State tactical unit, and a strike near Kobani, near the Turkish border, struck a tactical unit and destroyed three fighting positions, the Coalition Joint Task Force said.

Fifteen strikes in Iraq conducted in coordination with the Iraqi government struck Islamic State buildings and equipment including vehicles, a mortar tube, machine guns, and excavators. The strikes occurred near Baiji, Fallujah, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar, and other areas.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.