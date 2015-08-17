FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 18 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S. military
August 17, 2015 / 5:42 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 18 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A coalition led by the United States conducted 13 air strikes against the Islamic State in Iraq on Sunday, and it also targeted the militant group in Syria with five air attacks, according to a statement released on Monday.

Two strikes near Baiji in Iraq destroyed nine Islamic State vehicles, seven buildings and three explosive devices, the Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement.

The recent barrage of air strikes and advance of Iraq’s security forces in the area of the Baiji oil refinery have “produced devastating results” for the Islamic State, blocking its movements and causing it to suffer “significant personnel losses,” Brig. Gen. Kevin Killea, chief of staff for the task force, said in the statement.

In Syria, forces bombarded the Islamic State near Al Hasakah, Aleppo and Kobani, according to the statement.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Emily Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
