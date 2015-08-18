FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies target Islamic State with 20 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: statement
August 18, 2015

U.S., allies target Islamic State with 20 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies launched 20 air strikes on Monday against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq, according to the Combined Joint Task Force leading the air operations.

In Iraq, 17 air strikes targeted the militant group and its operations near nine cities and struck 10 units of Islamic State fighters as well as other targets, the task force said in a statement on Tuesday. In Syria, three air strikes hit near Al Hasaka and Kobani, hitting two units of fighters, among other targets, it said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom

