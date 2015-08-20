FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies target Islamic State with 29 air strikes in Syria, Iraq
August 20, 2015 / 6:13 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies target Islamic State with 29 air strikes in Syria, Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies launched 29 air strikes on Wednesday against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq, according to the Combined Joint Task Force leading the air operations.

In Iraq, 21 air strikes targeted the militant group and its operations near seven cities, the task force said in a statement on Thursday. In Syria, eight air strikes hit near Al Hasaka, Aleppo and Kobani, destroying fighting positions and machine guns, it said.

Reporting by Washington newsroom

