FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-led coalition stages 20 air strikes on Islamic State: statement
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 24, 2015 / 5:22 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-led coalition stages 20 air strikes on Islamic State: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition partners targeted Islamic State militants with 20 air strikes on Sunday in Iraq and Syria, the Command Joint Task Force said in a statement on Monday.

In Iraq, 12 strikes near Baiji, Mosul, Ramadi and other cities hit tactical units, buildings and vehicles, the statement said. Another eight strikes in Syria hit near Al Hasakah, Al Hawl, Ayn Isa, Kobani and Washiyah, the statement said.

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.