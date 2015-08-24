U.S.-led coalition stages 20 air strikes on Islamic State: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition partners targeted Islamic State militants with 20 air strikes on Sunday in Iraq and Syria, the Command Joint Task Force said in a statement on Monday.

In Iraq, 12 strikes near Baiji, Mosul, Ramadi and other cities hit tactical units, buildings and vehicles, the statement said. Another eight strikes in Syria hit near Al Hasakah, Al Hawl, Ayn Isa, Kobani and Washiyah, the statement said.