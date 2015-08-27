FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies hit Islamic State in Iraq with 21 air strikes: military
#World News
August 27, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies hit Islamic State in Iraq with 21 air strikes: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A coalition led by the United States pummeled Islamic State targets in Iraq on Wednesday with 21 air strikes concentrated near the cities of Baji and Tuz, according to a statement released on Thursday.

Five strikes near Baiji denied the militant group “an avenue of approach” and destroyed 19 of its buildings as well as vehicles, a mortar system and a weapons cache, the Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement. Six strikes near Tuz destroyed Islamic State fighting positions and a vehicle. Other strikes in Iraq targeted the group near Falluja, Kisik, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar, and Sultan Abdallah.

The coalition also conducted four strikes in Syria, with three near Al Hawl destroying Islamic State bunkers and an excavator.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Trott

