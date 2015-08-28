FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 20 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: military
#World News
August 28, 2015 / 5:22 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 20 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An international coalition led by the United States conducted seven air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and 13 in Iraq on Thursday, according to a statement released on Friday.

In Syria, the coalition focused attacks near Washiyah, where three air strikes hit tactical units and destroyed an Islamic State vehicle, the Combined Joint Task Forces said in the statement.

Strikes against the militant group in Iraq were spread across the country and included two near Baiji, two near Mosul and one near Ramadi.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Emily Stephenson

