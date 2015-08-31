U.S., allies conduct 12 air strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 12 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Monday.

In Syria, one strike destroyed an excavator near Al Hawl, the military said. The 11 strikes in Iraq included hits on a homemade explosives cache and a resupply boat near Al Baghdadi, as well as attacks near several other towns, the statement said.