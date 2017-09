WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 23 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, the U.S. military said in a statement on Thursday.

In Syria, seven attacks destroyed a bunker, a vehicle, a staging area and two bunker entrances and hit tactical units and a bridge, it said. In Iraq, 16 strikes were carried out near Baiji, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar and other towns.