U.S., allies conduct 15 air strikes in Syria and Iraq: military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S.-led coalition conducted 11 air strikes against the Islamic State in Iraq on Sunday, as well as four strikes targeting the militant group in Syria, according to a statement released on Monday.

Attacks in Iraq were spread throughout the country, hitting tactical units and destroying vehicles and weapons. An air strike near Tuz destroyed 49 Islamic State fighting positions, as well as four tunnels and a weapons cache, according to the statement from the Combined Joint Task Force.

The attacks in Syria were concentrated near Ar Raqqah, Mar‘a and Tamakh, hitting a staging area and tactical unit while also destroying five excavators used by Islamic State insurgents.

