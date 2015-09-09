U.S., allies launch 17 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, Iraq: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition targeted Islamic State with 17 air strikes in Syria and Iraq on Tuesday, including one that destroyed the militant group’s operating base near Ramadi that was a key supply hub, according to the U.S. military.

That strike, which hit a weapons and explosives storage base, was among 14 air strikes staged near nine Iraqi cities, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement Wednesday. Three other strikes targeted the group in Syria, it said.

The task force announced the Ramadi strike earlier on Wednesday.