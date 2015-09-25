U.S. leads 22 more air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition partners targeted Islamic State with 22 fresh airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, the U.S. military said in a statement.

Twenty-one of the strikes targeted the militant group in Iraq, including four strikes near Mosul and five near Ramadi that struck various units of Islamic State fighters, weapons caches, fighting positions and other targets, the statement released on Friday said.

One strike in Syria hit an Islamic State crude oil collection point near Dayr Az Zawr, it said.