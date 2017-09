WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition launched 23 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq on Sunday, the U.S. military said in a statement.

In Iraq, 20 of the strikes targeted areas near nine cities, including Mosul, Ramadi and Kirkuk. Three strikes targeted the militant group near Abu Kamal, Ar Raqqa and Mar’a, the coalition task force said in a the statement released on Monday.