Coalition fighting Islamic State launch 17 airstrikes in Syria, Iraq
#World News
September 29, 2015 / 11:33 AM / 2 years ago

Coalition fighting Islamic State launch 17 airstrikes in Syria, Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies on Monday launched 12 air strikes in Iraq and five in Syria against Islamic State targets, according to a statement released by the coalition overseeing the operations.

The dozen strikes in Iraq struck six units of Islamic State fighters and hit several buildings, fighting positions, weapons caches and other targets used by the militant group near eight cities, including Al Huwayja, Ramadi and Bayji, the statement released on Tuesday said.

In Syria, five strikes hit near three cities, it said. Two struck a crude oil collection point near Abu Kamal, while the three other strikes near Dayr Az Zawr and Mar‘a hit two units of fighters, among other targets.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
