FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., allies hit Islamic State with 30 air strikes: U.S. military
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 30, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies hit Islamic State with 30 air strikes: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A coalition led by the United States conducted 26 air strikes against the Islamic State in Iraq on Tuesday, as well as four air strikes on the militant group in Syria, it said in a statement.

Targets near Hawija bore the brunt of the barrage in Iraq, with eight strikes hitting a tactical unit and destroying a staging area, 45 Islamic State fighting positions and buildings and vehicles, the Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement released on Wednesday.

In Syria, the strikes were spread among Deir ez-Zor, Washiya and Palmyra, where they primarily destroyed or damaged excavators belonging to the militant group.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.