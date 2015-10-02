Islamic State targeted in 28 air strikes by U.S., allies: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition conducted 28 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq on Thursday, a joint statement said on Friday.

Twenty of the attacks were in Iraq with six of them concentrated near the city of Al Huwayjah. Air strikes also were carried out near eight other Iraqi cities, hitting tactical units, vehicles, fighting positions and other Islamic State assets, according to the statement from the Combined Joint Task Force.

The eight strikes in Syria included six near the city of Al Hasakah, hitting tactical units, vehicles and equipment, the statement said.