U.S. leads 21 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, Iraq
October 5, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. leads 21 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition targeted Islamic State with 13 airstrikes in Iraq and eight in Syria on Sunday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operation said in a statement released on Monday.

In Syria, the strikes hit eight units centered near three cities - Al Hasaka, Al Hawl and Palmyra - and hit several Islamic State tactical units, according to the statement. The single strike near Palmyra “produced inconclusive results,” it said.

In Iraq, the 13 strikes hit near 10 cities, including Mosul, Ramadi and Falluja, and struck several tactical units, fighting positions and other targets.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

