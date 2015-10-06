FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresh round of U.S.-led air strikes target Islamic State in Syria, Iraq
#World News
October 6, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Fresh round of U.S.-led air strikes target Islamic State in Syria, Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies carried out 24 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq on Monday, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Tuesday.

The latest round of action against the militant group included 17 strikes in Iraq. Nine of them were near Ramadi, hitting tactical units, buildings, fighting positions, bomb-making facilities and other assets. Islamic State positions near Al Huwayja, Habbaniya, Mosul, Sinjar and Sultan Abdulla also were hit.

In Syria, five air strikes were conducted near Al Hasaka and one each near Dayr Az Zawr and Manbij, the task force said.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
