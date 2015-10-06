Fresh round of U.S.-led air strikes target Islamic State in Syria, Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies carried out 24 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq on Monday, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Tuesday.

The latest round of action against the militant group included 17 strikes in Iraq. Nine of them were near Ramadi, hitting tactical units, buildings, fighting positions, bomb-making facilities and other assets. Islamic State positions near Al Huwayja, Habbaniya, Mosul, Sinjar and Sultan Abdulla also were hit.

In Syria, five air strikes were conducted near Al Hasaka and one each near Dayr Az Zawr and Manbij, the task force said.