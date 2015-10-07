U.S., allies focus air strikes on Islamic State in Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 23 air strikes on Islamic State forces on Tuesday in the latest daily round of attacks on the militant group in Syria and Iraq, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Wednesday.

Twenty of the strikes were in Iraq near 10 cities and hit tactical units, fighting positions, weapons, buildings and other assets, a statement from the task force said.

Three strikes near the Syrian city of Abu Kamal hit two Islamic State oil collection facilities, the statement said.