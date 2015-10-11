Islamic State targeted in 24 air attacks by U.S.-led coalition: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 24 air strikes on Islamic State in Syria and Iraq on Saturday, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Sunday.
Seventeen of the attacks were in Iraq, targeting Islamic State near 10 cities and hitting tactical units, buildings, weapons, fighting positions and other assets, the task force said.
In Syria, seven strikes struck similar targets, as well as a crude oil collection point.
