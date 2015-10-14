FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State hit by 18 U.S.-led air strikes: statement
October 14, 2015 / 1:19 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State hit by 18 U.S.-led air strikes: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies carried out 18 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, the Joint Command Task Force said on Wednesday.

Sixteen of the attacks were in Iraq, hitting tactical units, vehicles, fighting positions, weapons, buildings and an explosives cache near eight cities, the task force said in a statement.

In Syria, the latest round of daily attacks struck two tactical units, a vehicle and a building near the cities of Al Hawl and Ar Raqqa, according to the statement.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
