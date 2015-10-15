Islamic State targeted in 25 air strikes by U.S.-led coalition: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 25 air strikes on Islamic State forces in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, the Joint Command Task Force said on Thursday.
Seventeen of the attacks were in Iraq, hitting tactical units, weapons, fighting positions, vehicles and other Islamic State assets near eight cities, the coalition said in a statement.
In Syria, the latest round of daily raids included eight strikes near six cities on similar Islamic State targets.
