U.S., allies conduct 15 strikes in Iraq, two in Syria against IS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces conducted 15 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq on Monday, eight of them near the contested Sinjar area, and two air strikes in Syria, the U.S. military said.

The Sinjar strikes destroyed 26 militant fighting positions, five vehicles, 10 assembly areas and three command and control nodes. Other strikes in Iraq hit near Ramadi, Kisik, Tal Afar, Mosul and Makhmur, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Tuesday.

The strikes in Syria were near the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, where a militant headquarters building was hit, and Tel Jibbin, the statement said.