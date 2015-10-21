FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 18 air strikes in Syria and Iraq: military
October 21, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 18 air strikes in Syria and Iraq: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A coalition led by the United States conducted 14 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq on Tuesday, concentrating the bombardments near the cities of Kisik and Sinjar, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The Combined Joint Task Force said six attacks near Kisik struck a car-bomb facility belonging to the group and also destroyed five Islamic State staging areas. Near Sinjar, four strikes hit tactical units and also destroyed 14 fighting positions and two machine guns, the statement said.

On the same day, the coalition conducted four air strikes in Syria, all near Manbij. They destroyed Islamic State structures, fighting positions, a vehicle and a resupply point, and also damaged four tactical units, according to the statement.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

