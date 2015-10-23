U.S. reports 16 more strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies carried out 16 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, a military statement said.
Fifteen air raids hit Islamic State fighters, weapons, buildings and other targets near seven cities in Iraq, including Mosul and Ramadi, the coalition said in a statement on Friday.
In Syria, a drone strike destroyed an Islamic State vehicle and mortar tube near Mar‘a, it added.
Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Susan Heavey