FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. reports 16 more strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 23, 2015 / 11:49 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. reports 16 more strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies carried out 16 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, a military statement said.

Fifteen air raids hit Islamic State fighters, weapons, buildings and other targets near seven cities in Iraq, including Mosul and Ramadi, the coalition said in a statement on Friday.

In Syria, a drone strike destroyed an Islamic State vehicle and mortar tube near Mar‘a, it added.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.