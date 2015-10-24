U.S. reports 21 more air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. military statement said on Saturday the United States and its allies carried out 21 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq on Friday, but mentioned no air raids in Syria.

A U.S.-led coalition has been bombing Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria since last year, and its daily statements usually list attacks in both countries.

In Iraq, the strikes on Friday hit targets near 11 cities including Ramadi and Mosul, the statement said.