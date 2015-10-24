FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. reports 21 more air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 24, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. reports 21 more air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. military statement said on Saturday the United States and its allies carried out 21 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq on Friday, but mentioned no air raids in Syria.

A U.S.-led coalition has been bombing Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria since last year, and its daily statements usually list attacks in both countries.

In Iraq, the strikes on Friday hit targets near 11 cities including Ramadi and Mosul, the statement said.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.