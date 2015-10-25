FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-led forces carry out 22 air strikes in Iraq: U.S. military
#World News
October 25, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-led forces carry out 22 air strikes in Iraq: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria carried out 22 air strikes on Saturday, most of them against targets near the Iraqi towns of Kisik, Ramadi and Sinjar, the U.S. military said on Sunday.

A coalition statement did not report any air strikes in Syria on Saturday.

Coalition warplanes carried out eight strikes around Kisik targeting fighting positions, staging areas and a mortar and a machine gun position, the military said in a statement.

Five strikes near Ramadi hit Islamic State tactical units, sniper positions, a weapons cache and a vehicle, while another five near Sinjar hit fighting positions, assembly areas and an arms cache, the military said.

Coalition planes also hit targets near Bayji, Fallujah and Mosul, the military statement said.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
