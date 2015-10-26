U.S. reports 15 more air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S.-led coalition conducted 15 air strikes against Islamic state in Iraq on Sunday, said a U.S. military statement on Monday that reported no air attacks against the group in Syria.

The air strikes in Iraq, including five near Ramadi, hit Islamic State fighters, weapons and vehicles, the statement said. Iraq has said it has plans to retake Ramadi, a key Sunni city in western Iraq that was captured by Islamic State in May.

The coalition has been bombing the militant group in both Iraq and Syria for more than a year.