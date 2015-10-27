U.S. reports 13 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S.-led coalition carried out 12 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and one in Syria on Monday, a U.S. military statement said.

Twelve air strikes in Iraq were concentrated near Sinjar, Kisik and Ramadi, a Sunni city in western Iraq that was captured by Islamic State in May, said the statement on Tuesday.

In Syria, an attack by a fighter plane destroyed an Islamic State mortar system near Mar‘a, it said. It was the first coalition air strike against the militant group in Syria reported since Thursday.