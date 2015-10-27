FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. reports 13 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 27, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. reports 13 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S.-led coalition carried out 12 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and one in Syria on Monday, a U.S. military statement said.

Twelve air strikes in Iraq were concentrated near Sinjar, Kisik and Ramadi, a Sunni city in western Iraq that was captured by Islamic State in May, said the statement on Tuesday.

In Syria, an attack by a fighter plane destroyed an Islamic State mortar system near Mar‘a, it said. It was the first coalition air strike against the militant group in Syria reported since Thursday.

Repoting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.