U.S. reports 14 more air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies carried out 14 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq on Tuesday, said a U.S. military statement on Wednesday that reported no air raids against the militant group in Syria.

The attacks in Iraq hit Islamic State fighters, weapons and equipment near six cities, including Ramadi and Samarra, the statement said.

A U.S.-led coalition has been bombing Islamic State in Iraq and Syria since last year.