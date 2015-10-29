FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. reports 13 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
October 29, 2015 / 12:38 PM / in 2 years

U.S. reports 13 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 13 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq on Wednesday, according to a military statement released on Thursday.

The strikes hit Islamic State weapons, boats, fighting positions and other targets near six Iraqi cities, including Ramadi and Mosul, the statement said. No attacks on the militant group in Syria were listed.

A U.S.-led coalition has been bombing Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria since last year.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Susan Heavey

