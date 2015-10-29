U.S. reports 13 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 13 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq on Wednesday, according to a military statement released on Thursday.

The strikes hit Islamic State weapons, boats, fighting positions and other targets near six Iraqi cities, including Ramadi and Mosul, the statement said. No attacks on the militant group in Syria were listed.

A U.S.-led coalition has been bombing Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria since last year.