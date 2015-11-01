FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., allies launch 9 air strikes in Syria, 16 in Iraq
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 1, 2015 / 12:44 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies launch 9 air strikes in Syria, 16 in Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition conducted nine air strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria and 16 in Iraq on Saturday, the military said in a statement on Sunday.

In Syria, air strikes involving fighter, ground-attack and drone aircraft targeted two locations: six strikes near Mar’a and three strikes near Al Hawl, the statement said.

In Iraq, air strikes involving bomber, attack, ground-attack and drone aircraft targeted seven locations: near Al Huwayjah, Bayji, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar, Sultan Abdallah and Tal Afar, the statement said.

“All aircraft returned to base safely,” the statement said.

Reporting by Will Dunham; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.