November 11, 2015 / 12:29 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 11 strikes in Syria, 17 in Iraq: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 11 strikes against Islamic State in Syria and 17 in Iraq on Tuesday, the coalition leading the operations said.

In Syria, strikes near Al Hawl, Dayr Az Zawr, Al Hasaka, Mara and Palmyra, destroyed vehicles, fighting positions and two vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Wednesday.

In Iraq, the strikes were concentrated around Sinjar, al Huwaijah and Ramadi, and also hit near Kisik, Mosul, Albu Hayat, destroying vehicles and weapons systems, the statement said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
