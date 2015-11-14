U.S., allies conduct 27 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State in Iraq with 20 air strikes on Friday, and also hit the militant group with seven air strikes in Syria, the U.S. military said on Saturday.

Nine of the strikes in Iraq were staged near Ramadi, hitting tactical and fighting Islamic State units, weapons caches and two tunnels, according to a military statement.

The attacks in Syria, near Al Hawl and Ar Raqqah, struck Islamic State tactical units and Islamic State buildings.