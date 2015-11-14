FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 27 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military
November 14, 2015 / 1:29 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 27 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State in Iraq with 20 air strikes on Friday, and also hit the militant group with seven air strikes in Syria, the U.S. military said on Saturday.

Nine of the strikes in Iraq were staged near Ramadi, hitting tactical and fighting Islamic State units, weapons caches and two tunnels, according to a military statement.

The attacks in Syria, near Al Hawl and Ar Raqqah, struck Islamic State tactical units and Islamic State buildings.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

