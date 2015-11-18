U.S., allies launch 16 strikes in Iraq, 13 in Syria against militants: U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State conducted 16 air strikes in Iraq and 13 in Syria on Tuesday, the U.S. military said.

The Combined Joint Task Force said the Syria strikes hit near Abu Kamal, Hasaka, al-Hawl and included four strikes near Raqqa, where they destroyed three militant headquarters and a bivouac. The coalition has targeted the Islamic State stronghold with intensified attacks since the deadly bombings in Paris last week.

The air strikes in Iraq were concentrated around Kisik, Ramadi and Mosul, the task force said in a statement on Wednesday. The others hit near Sinjar and Sultan Abdallah.