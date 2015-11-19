U.S., allies conduct 27 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An international coalition led by the United States conducted 19 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq on Wednesday, targeting the militant group near Kirkuk, Kisik, Mosul, Ramadi and Sinjar, according to the U.S. military.

The brunt of the force was focused near Kisik, where six strikes hit tactical units and also destroyed weapons caches, fighting positions, vehicles and a heavy machine gun belonging to Islamic State, the military said in a statement released on Thursday.

The coalition targeted Islamic State in Syria with eight strikes, including four that hit tactical units and destroyed buildings near Al Hasaka. One strike near Ar Raqqa hit a storage facility, according to the statement.