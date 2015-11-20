U.S., allies hit Islamic State with 20 strikes in Iraq: military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An international coalition led by the United States targeted Islamic State in Iraq with 20 air strikes on Thursday, the military said in a statement on Friday.
There were no strikes in Syria, the statement showed.
The attacks were concentrated near Ramadi, where five strikes hit tactical units and also destroyed fighting positions, a vehicle, a boat, a bomb and two staging areas while also damaging a headquarters building for the militant group, the military said.
Reporting by Lisa Lambert Editing b W Simon