U.S., allies hit Islamic State with 20 strikes in Iraq: military
November 20, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies hit Islamic State with 20 strikes in Iraq: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An international coalition led by the United States targeted Islamic State in Iraq with 20 air strikes on Thursday, the military said in a statement on Friday.

There were no strikes in Syria, the statement showed.

The attacks were concentrated near Ramadi, where five strikes hit tactical units and also destroyed fighting positions, a vehicle, a boat, a bomb and two staging areas while also damaging a headquarters building for the militant group, the military said.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert Editing b W Simon

