March 13, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

U.S., allies launch 18 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, Iraq: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies carried out more than a dozen air strikes on Islamic State forces in Iraq and Syria on Saturday, the Command Joint Task Force said in a statement.

Coalition forces conducted six strikes in Syria, four of which struck three separate Islamic State tactical units and destroyed the group’s anti-air artillery piece, three vehicles, a mortar and fighting positions, the Task Force said on Sunday.

In Iraq, 12 strikes were carried out in coordination with the Iraqi government, destroying among others an Islamic State rocket position, supply cache, a large tactical unit and a bridge used by the group, the Task Force added.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani

