U.S.,allies conduct 16 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State militants in Iraq with 16 strikes on Saturday, the U.S. military said on Sunday.
Three of the strikes were near Hit, which has been heavily targeted in recent days, hitting two separate Islamic State tactical units and four tactical vehicles, it said.
Additional strikes in Kisik and Mosul destroyed Islamic State tactical units and supply caches.
No strike were reported in Syria.
