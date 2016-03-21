FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.,allies conduct 16 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq: U.S. military
Hurricane Harvey
March 20, 2016 / 2:47 PM / a year ago

U.S.,allies conduct 16 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State militants in Iraq with 16 strikes on Saturday, the U.S. military said on Sunday.

Three of the strikes were near Hit, which has been heavily targeted in recent days, hitting two separate Islamic State tactical units and four tactical vehicles, it said.

Additional strikes in Kisik and Mosul destroyed Islamic State tactical units and supply caches.

No strike were reported in Syria.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Hugh Lawson

